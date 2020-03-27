argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.78% of argenx worth $47,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $132.68 on Friday. argenx SE – has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.