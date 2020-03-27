Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $260.34 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

