Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

