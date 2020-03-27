Auxier Asset Management Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

