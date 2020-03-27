Auxier Asset Management Has $2.65 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Nomura decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.