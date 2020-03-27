Archer Investment Corp Invests $702,000 in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 88,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

