Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,697,000 after acquiring an additional 927,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Air Lease by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 837,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

