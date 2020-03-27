Auxier Asset Management Sells 536 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

