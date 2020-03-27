Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 63 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,919,204.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 3,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UHAL shares. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

UHAL opened at $283.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.46. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

