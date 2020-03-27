Auxier Asset Management Buys 80 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.40.

Home Depot stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

