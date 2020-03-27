Auxier Asset Management Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,624,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $193,073,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $109.82 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.40. The company has a market cap of $325.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

