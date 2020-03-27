Auxier Asset Management Sells 94 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

