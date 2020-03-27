Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

