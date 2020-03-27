Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Hold

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of JDWPY opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

