Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.88. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSIT opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

