Insider Buying: CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) EVP Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) EVP Bruce K. Baude purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNO opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

