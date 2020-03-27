-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ AMPE opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

