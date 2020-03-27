Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) CFO Timothy Lain Purchases 3,250 Shares

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) CFO Timothy Lain acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $59,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $975.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $56.33.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,865,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 183,873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 96,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.