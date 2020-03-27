Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OBNK. Stephens lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.71. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 93,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

