Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NYSE OXY opened at $12.83 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $383,356,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,954 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

