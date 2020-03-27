Piper Sandler Weighs in on OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $533.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 71,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $408,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin Perez acquired 15,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $145,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $503,222. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

