Piper Sandler Comments on Bank Ozk’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank Ozk in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

