Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ FY2020 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NCBS opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $560.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.