Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $4.40 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 49.09%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Earnings History and Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

