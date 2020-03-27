Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 741.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 94,169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,170,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,571,000 after acquiring an additional 426,665 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.00 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

