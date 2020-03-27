Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $21.35 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

