Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Shares Up 6.5%

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $27.02, 651,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,621,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

