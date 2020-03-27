Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 621,605 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,763,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 3,108.18% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 403,183 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,297 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

