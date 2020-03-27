Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Up 6.7%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $63.40, 34,373 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,179,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,687,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,029,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

