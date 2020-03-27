LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $21.05, approximately 57,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,824,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

