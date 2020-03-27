Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $69.39, 14,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 614,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

