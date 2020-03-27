Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.76, 31,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,045,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Depomed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million.

Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

