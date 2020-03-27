NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Trading Up 3.8%

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $54.61, approximately 19,581 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 522,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

