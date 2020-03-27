Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Shares Up 7.2%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.78, 58,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,254,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $827.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

