Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Trading 0.6% Higher

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.68, approximately 50,416 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,998,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Get Trimble alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,652,000 after buying an additional 490,732 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,028 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.