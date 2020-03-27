Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.89, 403,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,104,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. TT International grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 8,512,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,438,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $2,012,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
