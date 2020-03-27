Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.89, 403,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,104,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. TT International grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 8,512,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,438,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $2,012,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

