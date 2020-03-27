Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.78, approximately 127,993 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 834,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
