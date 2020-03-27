Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.78, approximately 127,993 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 834,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

