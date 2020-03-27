Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Trading Up 2.5%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 4,946 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $218.63 million, a PE ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 164,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

