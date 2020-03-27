Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) rose 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $12.50, approximately 29,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 587,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $455.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345 in the last three months. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after buying an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 165,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 423,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 57,636 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.