Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.96, approximately 32,681 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,293,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,284.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

