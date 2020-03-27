Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Trading Up 7.5%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.43, approximately 5,601 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 197,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

