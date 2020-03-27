Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $12.39, 166,073 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,584,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

