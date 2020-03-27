FMC (NYSE:FMC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $73.46, 51,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,358,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their target price on FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

