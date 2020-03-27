Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $32.57, 132,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,560,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.
In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
