Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $32.57, 132,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,560,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

