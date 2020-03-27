W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $35.55, approximately 44,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 930,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

GRA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

