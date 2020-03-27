Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading Up 8.5%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $40.69, approximately 52,326 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,451,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 576,224 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $53,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

