Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 953,800 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the February 27th total of 564,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.89. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

