1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 27th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

PIH opened at $4.80 on Friday. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

