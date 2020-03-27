Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 27th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RCKY opened at $18.70 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland bought 7,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 83.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKY. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

