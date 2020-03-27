BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BOE opened at $8.48 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.